Matt Brown STILL Wants to Fight Carlos Condit 7 Years After First Booked Match

Matt Brown STILL Wants to Fight Carlos Condit

Matt Brown is one of the most recognizable fighters on the UFC roster. Known for his tough style and straightforward approach, it’s no shock that he’s been a fan favorite for ages. Throughout the history of Brown’s career, he has faced some of the most prominent welterweights that the sport has ever seen. However, one name that he was never able to cross paths with is Carlos Condit. Condit is an MMA staple in his own right. And now, Brown feels like the time to finally face Condit inside of the octagon should be now.

Both Brown and Condit have a lot in common. Both welterweight fighters are known for putting on some of the violent fights in sports history. Regardless of a win or a loss, fans are always standing at the top of their feet, feeling like they got their money’s worth. Often times are are just waiting for their next fights to be announced.

The UFC has always been aware of the fireworks that both men could create inside of the octagon. Because of that, the organization has tried to make the fight happen on multiple occasions. First, Brown vs Condit was booked in December 2013. But the fight didn’t happen due to injuries sustained by Brown. Next, the UFC tried again at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018. But, Brown was once again plagued by injuries.

Brown on Wanting to Face Condit

Now that he’s somewhat healthy, Brown wants to try to get the fight booked again. He spoke to Farah Hannoun of MMA Junkie about potentially trying to face Condit in a third attempt.

“Oh, absolutely. I mean, me and Carlos, we’ve been on this path, these parallel paths and just, for whatever reason, things have happened every time, and (we’ve) not got to fight each other. So, yeah, I think that would be a great fight for the fans, too. all the fans would love to see that. I just don’t know where he’s at in his career. I know he’s had a lot of health issues lately, so who knows?” said Matt.

Making the Fight

Do fans still want to see a matchup between Brown and Condit? Or should both men finally put the idea of facing each other to rest?