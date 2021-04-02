Jan Blachowicz Says Jon Jones “Moved to Heavyweight because he knows he’d lose to me”

While the UFC and the rest of the world want Jon Jones to face Francis Ngannou in the heavyweight division, Jan Blachowicz would like to meet Jones in the light heavyweight division. Furthermore, Blachowicz believes that Jones deep down, Jon knows that he would lose to Jan if they fought.

Jan Blachowicz has had Jon Jones on his radar for a while. Currently, Jan is riding a five-fight win streak and has won his last 9 of his previous ten fights. Furthermore, he’s captured the UFC light heavyweight title vacated by Jones, who decided to move to heavyweight. Nevertheless, the fates have not yet allowed Blachowicz to face Jones, and Jan believes he knows why.

Blachowicz Speaks on Jon Jones Fight

Speaking to BT Sport, Blachowicz talked about many topics, primarily surrounding the light heavyweight division. And even though Jon is a heavyweight, Jan thinks his championship status could have been a factor in the move.

“You know now I am the king of 205, but he can come back at 205. I will know I can meet him into a fight or heavyweight, I dont care. So I am just waiting for the next fight, the next decision. If you used to give Jon Jones, I will be happy, If not I will be happy about my next opponent, I think my next opponent will be Glover Teixeira, but we will see. But I think he’ll stay at heavyweight, but if he changes his mind, I am waiting for him no problem.” “I understand him you know. He do almost everything at 205. Almost. Because he don’t fight against me. That’s why he do almost everything,” Blachowicz said. “And I understand his decision because I think he knew that when he gonna fight against me he’s gonna lose this fight you know so he do this decision ‘okay now I go to heavyweight, if I go to heavyweight, if I lose in heavyweight you know no problem because you know I will no stop talking okay but that was not my weight’.

A Shot in the Dark

More than likely, Blachowicz would have a hard time convincing Jones to move back down in weight. Despite failing financial negotiations, Jones has already put on a large amount of weight. More than likely, he wouldn’t cut even more of it to fight Jan., Especially with the potential of challenging Ngannou.

