BJ Penn Flipped His Car, Is Under Investigation For DUI

BJ Penn Being Investigated For DUI Following Car Accident

The saga of troubling BJ Penn news continues to roll on, as the UFC Hall of Famer is under police investigation. He is being looked at for a DUI, following a recent car accident.

Penn is a former two division UFC champion, with a literal Hall of Fame career. However that legacy has been tainted big time in recent years. First it was losing a record-setting 7 straight losses in the organization. Couple that with horrendous reports of domestic violence, as well as getting knocked out in street fights, and you are looking at a prime example of a cautionary tale.

Unfortunately it would seem that tale is not finished being written as Penn is now facing some legal troubles. According to a report from Big Island Now, Baby Jay was involved in a car accident on Friday, February 7th, where he lost control of his truck, flipping it in front of a mall in Hilo, Hawaii. Following this, he was transported to the hospital, where blood work was taken by hospital staff. Although his exact blood alcohol levels were not revealed to the public, the results were handed over to authorities, who are now investigating BJ for a DUI.

A statement from Puna Patrol Cpt. Ken Quiocho revealed that speed was “certainly a factor in the crash.” Penn apparently could not have blood work taken at the scene, due to new procedures. However, it was done at the hospital, and its results at what prompted the DUI investigation. This just seems to be a continued trend of bad decision making from the Prodigy, due to substance abuse, and it is quite heartbreaking to see.

Oh BJ Penn, what has happened to you, my friend?