Michael Bisping Believes Conor McGregor Needs Help: ‘It Can’t Continue Like This’

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor needs serious help.

The Irishman was in the headlines for the wrong reasons again last week as he allegedly punched an Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti while vacationing in Italy.

Facchinetti — who reportedly suffered a broken nose — has since revealed he was going to sue McGregor.

How much of the story is true remains to be seen, but it’s certainly not surprising by any means. After all, McGregor was only just involved in an altercation with music star Machine Gun Kelly. Not to mention McGregor’s infamous altercation with the old man at the pub.

That is why Bisping believes McGregor simply needs to get his sh*t together.

“At some point, Conor’s got to get his sh*t together,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “Because this is going to end badly one day. You need people around you that are going to tell you no. You need people around you that are going to hold you accountable. You need people that are going to say, ‘listen Conor, what the f*ck man?’ “Seems like a long time ago he was the double-champ of the world. I was a fan of that guy. I’m not a fan of this guy. I don’t think anyone’s a fan of this guy. I think that soon, he’s going to run out of steam to train. He’s going to run out of steam. It can’t continue like this. And one day, he’s going to f*cking pick on the wrong person.”

Bisping: McGregor Needs To Speak To A Professional

Bisping went on to add that McGregor is probably best off speaking to a professional such as a psychiatrist or someone who can help with his anger management issues.

If not, things won’t end well.

“I’m not here to sh*t on him,” Bisping added. “That’s not what I’m doing. I’m just talking about current events in the mixed martial arts space. Conor McGregor goes out there and punches Francesco Facchinetti in the Facchinetti, then we’ve got to talk about it. I guess we’ll see what happens from here. I’m not sure where this is going to go. I’m not sure this guy is going to get any money out of Conor. Sounds like there’s no camera footage. “… The guy needs some help. I would say the guy needs some help. He needs some people around him to pull him to one side and have a word. I would say go speak to a professional. I think maybe some anger management. Far be it for me to say, I’m just saying what I see. Anger management, maybe a psychiatrist because it isn’t going to end well. What happens if he punches Francesco Facchinetti and he goes down and cracks his f*cking headie? And he dies and then Conor’s locked up? Or someone gets seriously hurt? … That’s where this sh*t can go.”

You can watch the full video below: