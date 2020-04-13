Michael Bisping Recounts His Own Home Invasion Following Anthony Smith’s Experience

Bisping: Home Invasions Are Terrifying

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recounted his own experience of having a home invasion.

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith recently made headlines when he revealed he had to fend off a home invader in his Omaha home late at night. The offender was later revealed to be Luke Haberman, a standout high school wrestler from the state of Nebraska.

That may have explained why despite having a size advantage, Smith had trouble fending him off before eventually managing to subdue him. And despite being a UFC fighter, “Lionheart” admitted the whole experience was “terrifying” for him especially given that his entire family was home.

Bisping believes Haberman was almost guaranteed to be on some sort of strong drug which led to the incident.

“Cocaine is a hell of a drug,” Bisping said on an episode of his podcast (via EssentiallySports). “This guy was out of his mind. I guarantee on some kind of very very strong drug. And fair play to Anthony Smith for admitting that he was terrified. Because it is terrifying.”

“The Count” then went on to explain how anybody — including UFC fighters — can be terrified of situations such as home invasions. After all, the same thing happened to him in the past.

“A guy came to my house in the middle of the night with a petrol canister and a hammer and tried to burn me down,” Bisping added. “You sh*t your pants. So regardless of whether or not you’re Anthony Smith, who is a f*cking badass. He’s one of the best fighters in the world. “When somebody comes to your house in the middle of the night and you’ve got children in there. Jesus Christ man, that is absolutely terrifying. Well done to Anthony for showing restraint and being honest about the entire situation.”

Anyone daring to disagree has obviously not had the misfortune of experiencing a home invasion.