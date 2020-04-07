Anthony Smith Fends Off Home Invader Only To Get ROASTED By Jon Jones

Anthony Smith Tells Crazy Story Of Fighting Off A Home Invader

Criminals are not known for being the smartest people in the world. However if the one that broke into the home of Anthony Smith had done some research, he might have avoided a heck of a beating.

Smith is one of the UFC’s best light heavyweight fighters. That apparently was not enough to stop a poor fella from breaking into his home in Nebraska, in an attempt to likely rob the place. Anthony told the story of what happened in a recent interview, describing the scary event.

“I didn’t know what he had,” Smith said. “Typically people don’t break into your house in the middle of the night for any good reasons. I’m expecting that I’m gonna hear a gunshot or he’s gonna stab me. Like he’s got something. I figure I’ve got about two minutes before whatever he’s got takes me out.”

Smith went on to explain that his wife took the rest of the family, and locked themselves in a bedroom. Then he began fighting the man, who weighed around 170lb. Despite the fact that he is much more skilled than this home invader, he said the man was able to take all of the strikes he was throwing.

“No normal human is able to fight like that,” Smith said. “I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him — every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

Eventually Anthony Smith was able to subdue the man, until authorities arrived. At that point, the man was bloodied and bruised. It was enough to earn the respect of a lot of people, given how terrifying this must have been for he and his family.

However someone who was not very impressed with Smith, was light heavyweight champ Jon Jones. Anthony had been critical of Jon’s recent issues with the law. Therefore Jones took this opportunity to take a dig at his former foe, while saying that he is glad Anthony is alright.

Glad Anthony is OK, no way dude would have left my house walking https://t.co/U6wSr8KmA8 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2020

Regardless of what Jon Jones may think, it was impressive that Anthony Smith was able to fend off this intruder. Perhaps more impressive though, was how much punishment the man was able to take. It is just a good thing that he was the only one to get hurt.