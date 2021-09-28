(Video) Michael Bisping Doesn’t Think Dillon Danis Belongs in MMA: “He’s a stain on mixed martial arts”

Michael Bisping doesn’t believe that Dillon Danis belongs in MMA. Recently, “The Count” spoke about recent headlines which showcased Danis getting into trouble with the law.

Danis Troubles with the Law

According to MMA Junkie, Dillon Danis was “handcuffed, lifted off the ground, and taken into custody by an officer outside of an establishment believed to be the Beachcomber Bar and Grill in Seaside Heights, N.J., last weekend.” The publication also reached out to Seaside Heights Police Department but has yet to respond or confirm the arrest.

Shortly after, additional footage showed Dillon being choked out by a security guard outside of the venue. The internet had a field day with the irony of Danis, a Brazillian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, being apprehended in the field where he is a master.

Michael Bisping Speaks on Dillon Danis

Nonetheless, fans chimed in with their thoughts on Danis being out grappled. However, Michael Bisping also voiced his take about Danis and his place in mixed martial arts.

“I can’t believe I’m talking about Dillon Danis, who I refer to as ‘Dildo Danis’ — which is a little immature, but it fits him perfectly,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “He’s a stain on mixed martial arts, and I wouldn’t normally give him the time of day,… the guy hardly ever fights. I think he’s had two fights for Bellator, he’s best known for being Conor McGregor’s number one coat rider, if you know what I mean. … Apparently, he’s good at Jiu-Jitsu or whatever, I think he’s got plenty of losses in that world as well. And he just copies Conor’s whole schtick. He’s a very, very, very, very, poor man’s Conor McGregor. He’s like a broke version of Conor McGregor that’s lost all his money, he’s gone broke, he’s hit rock bottom. And that’s what you’re left with, that’s ‘Dildo Danis’.“

Exiling Danis from the Sport

He continued by telling Danis that the MMA community doesn’t welcome him. Additionally, that he probably isn’t included back into the world of BJJ either.

“Dillon Danis, please, forever hang your head in shame. Never come back to the MMA community, the MMA community does not want you around my friend. And it doesn’t seem like the Jiu-Jitsu community want you around either.“

What do fans think about Bisping’s comments in regards to Dillon Danis?