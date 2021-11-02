Michael Bisping: ‘Real Deal’ Khamzat Chimaev Has Kamaru Usman’s Attention

Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev has the attention of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Chimaev returned to action for the first time in over a year this past weekend at UFC 267 as he enjoyed a first-round submission victory over welterweight contender Li Jingliang.

However, it was the manner of the performance that was most impressive as Chimaev quickly picked Jingliang up, took him to the corner, spoke to UFC president Dana White, landed ground and pound before putting him to sleep with a rear naked choke.

Many have since called for Chimaev to get the next title shot or at the very least, feel he is one fight away from doing so. As far as former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is concerned, Usman is probably already preparing for him mentally.

“Khamzat Chimaev, for any doubts that people had, this man’s the real deal,” Bisping said in a recent video on his YouTube channel. “If you’re a welterweight, watch your back. If you’re Kamaru Usman, who’s the pound-for-pound champ right now — he’s paying attention. “He saw that on Saturday night and was like, ‘Okay, we could have an issue on our hands. We could have a contender. We could have someone who’s going to give me a real fight.’”

Bisping: Chimaev Is A Freak

Usman notably defends his welterweight title against Colby Covington in a rematch taking place in the UFC 268 headliner this Saturday night. Going by their first contest, it should not be an easy affair by any means even if Usman will likely be a big favorite.

However, it’s hard to see a future where Usman and Chimaev don’t end up clashing sooner or later. And Bisping believes Chimaev needs just one more fight before he fights for the belt next as he continued to wax lyrical about him.

“Of course he’s [Usman] got to beat Colby at the weekend, which I think he probably will. But anyway, the point I’m making is everybody is looking at Khamzat Chimaev,” Bisping continued. “The guy is unreal. What a freak, and I mean that in a good way. To have the confidence to go forward and just grab him like that, throw him down – and this is what he’s done in every fight. “Here’s a crazy stat. …Four fights in the UFC and he’s only been hit once. … He’s going to get to fight for the belt pretty soon. But I think he needs one more, and that would be a five-fight win streak and then he’ll fight for the belt.”

You can watch the full video below: