Billy Quarantillo Batters Gabriel Benitez in Round 3 – UFC Vegas 31 Results (Highlights)

Billy Quarantillo is back in the win column.

The UFC featherweight would open up the main card engaging in a war against Gabriel Benitez. Quarantillo would quench a domination on the ground, controlling Benitez every round. When the fight was on the feet, it would be primarily in close quarters, like the two were fighting in a phonebooth.

Quarantillo would take his time picking apart Benitez. An early knockdown was caused by Quarantillo but Benitez survived. Throughout the first two rounds, the Buffalo-native would maul ‘Moggly’ on the ground, advancing positions and looking for a submission. It would never come thanks to the full heart of Benitez.

Quarantillo would bust Benitez up on the feet, opening up a massive cut on the eye on Benitez.

Benitez wasn’t out though. The Mexican fighter would open up the third round with a big knockdown nearly clenching a comeback from the jaws of defeat. Quarantillo would weather the storm, throwing up submission attempts and upkicks to keep Benitez at bay.

The chance for the comeback win ceased to exist. Quarantillo would take over from the back of Benitez and unleashed massive strikes with ground and pound. The referee had seen enough, pulling Quarantillo off Benitez.

Official result: Billy Quarantillo defeats Gabriel Benitez via R3 TKO

