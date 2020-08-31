UFC veteran Ben Rothwell came out publicly with a statement showing his support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting by the police last week.

The shooting happened in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Rothwell’s native city. It would be fair to assume that these past events affected Rothwell on a more personal level.

He first posted an image on Instagram that would help his followers “come to an understanding” about the issue.

“I found this helpful, I hope we can come together and have some understanding. Listen-Learn-Apply”

The words in the image aren’t Rothwell’s. This is a well-known image that has circulated on the internet ever since the start of the Georges Floyd protests. But Rothwell found the image to be really helpful for him and hoped it would be for his fans and followers.

He later added further posts related to the topic of racial injustice.

“I do not support organizations, violence, or destruction,” Rothwell wrote. “I support the movement for change. I’m just trying to support my friends and have a better understanding of what people are going through and why they feel what they do. I’m looking for unity and instead I see nothing but division.I had many great conversations that brought me here, all I ask is everyone bashing me should go and speak with others to understand what they are going through and why they feel what they are. Listen , be compassionate and see if you feel differently after.

“At the end of the day , I love my country,” Rothwell added. “It was not my intent to post politically charged photos this week. But I have to take responsibility regardless. I proudly fight for the @ufc and why most of you follow me. So my focus is that , fighting and entertaining ALL of you. Be well and thank you those following me.”

After Dana White’s speech at the Republican National Convention, Rothwell’s comments put him at odds with the political leaning of the head of the UFC.