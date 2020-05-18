Ben Rothwell: MMA Judging ‘Has Been Extra Disgusting Lately’

Rothwell Feels Sorry For Hill Following UFC Florida Verdict

As judging in mixed martial arts continues to be a hot topic, UFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell is the latest to express his dissatisfaction.

With the UFC’s return to action with three events in the span of a week also came a number of shocking and widely-debated decisions. One of them was the women’s strawweight co-main event between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill at UFC Florida this past weekend.

Although many observers felt Hill did enough to win — with 13 of the 17 media members scoring it her way — it was Gadelha who came away with the split decision victory.

Hill was not pleased and took to Twitter to express her frustration as Rothwell offered his sympathies.

Warrior 💪 , and I feel for you. Judging has been extra disgusting lately — Big Ben Rothwell (@RothwellFighter) May 17, 2020

Gadelha vs. Hill wasn’t the only bad decision either in the view of fans and fighters. Many felt Edson Barboza and Marlon Vera also won their UFC Florida fights against Dan Ige and Song Yadong respectively.

However, two of the three judges saw it differently as both fighters lost out via split decision. Barboza, in particular, can feel hard done by the verdict as it was his second debatable one in a row that now sees him on a three-fight losing streak. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, he won’t be able to appeal the loss either.

As for Rothwell, he competed in the co-main event of UFC Jacksonville last Wednesday against Ovince Saint Preux. Luckily for him, he came away with the split decision verdict on that occasion.