The majority of the MMA world seems pumped that Jorge Masvidal is stepping up on short notice to fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 251. However on person who does not share this sentiment is Ben Askren, who made his disappointment known in a hilarious way.

Askren never made it a secret that he is not the biggest fan of Masvidal. Leading up to their fight at UFC 239, Ben had talked a ton of trash to Jorge, turning into a highly anticipated grudge match. Unfortunately for Ben, this would backfire as he would be on the receiving end of the fastest knockout in UFC history, by catching Jorge’s knee with his face at just five seconds into the fight.

Why Ben Askren Is Unhappy About Jorge Masvidal Filling In At UFC 251

Since beating Ben Askren, Jorge Masvidal has gone on to win the BMF title, and is now set to face Kamaru Usman on short notice for the welterweight title on Fight Island. This short notice change has made “Funky” Ben a bit disappointed, but not for the reasons you may think. Hilariously taking to Twitter, he revealed that he was not looking forward to spending the next week seeing endless replays of his brutal knockout loss to Masvidal.

“Ugh now I gotta see that effing video all over Twitter this week. So annoying Imagine the most embarrassing moment of your life being replayed incessantly on twitter”

Ugh now I gotta see that effing video all over Twitter this week. So annoying — Ye 2020 (@Benaskren) July 6, 2020

Imagine the most embarrassing moment of your life being replayed incessantly on twitter — Ye 2020 (@Benaskren) July 6, 2020

You have to feel for Ben Askren in this situation, as this knockout is constantly filling his feed up anyway, but will likely be amplified this week. The fact that this was his first pro loss, and it came in that way is already awful. However it is even worse considering the clip is the perfect size to forever be shared across social media, and highlight reels.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal can replicate that knockout against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251?