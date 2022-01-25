Ben Askren Willing To Come Out Of Retirement To Fight “Easy” Nate Diaz

Retirement can be boring. After going to sleep in two of his last three fights, ‘Funky’ Ben Askren is looking for an easy fight, and he has his eyes set on a certain someone.

Don’t Call It A Comeback

It has been a…okay, I’ll just say it. It’s been a rooough few years for Askren. For years, he was completely dominant outside of the UFC, going 18-0, racking up titles wherever he went. But it did not end well by the time he came to the UFC with a destroyed hip and miles on his body. First, he was the victim of the fastest UFC knockout of all time, and then he was choked unconscious by Demian Maia.

Yeah, that’s bad but what happened next is 50x worse. He got knocked out by Jake Paul and got meme’d all over the internet again. One of the best wrestlers of all time and one of the most dominant MMA fighters in his time got chinned by a Youtuber turned boxer. Life sucks sometimes.

Askren has been retired from MMA since his loss to Maia; however, he’s got a name if he were to come back and fight one more time.

Nate Diaz

Speaking with MMA Island, Askren laid out his plan.

“I’m willing to put my money where my mouth is and be the last fight in your contract.” Askren said. “That’s it. At the end of day, I’m retired from fighting. I don’t ever want to train full time again, but man, I think every fighter, a little part of you loves fighting, like you love the battle.”

This isn’t the first time Askren has name-dropped Diaz. The two would go at it over social media back in November.

Askren Is Due For An Easy Fight

Who would have thought ‘Funky’ would get the itch to compete again? At 37 years old, Askren could still do it. And a big name like Nate Diaz, would be more than enough to draw him out of the fray.

The former ONE and Bellator kingpin sees the younger Diaz brother as a simple ‘walk in the park’.

“So hey, if [the UFC] were going to give me an easy one [Nate Diaz], I’ll take an easy one. I’ve taken three losses in a row. I’m due for one. “I think that’s probably very unlikely to happen, so I’d probably just stay retired.”

At least the ‘Funky’ knows the possibility of this happening is not good at all, but hey, at least he is shooting his shot.

Diaz is currently trying to get a fight with Dustin Poirier, but the UFC is not budging at the moment.