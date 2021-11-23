Nate Diaz Disses Ben Askren For Boxing Comments, Jake Paul Responds

When Nate Diaz isn’t getting into a bloodbath inside the Octagon, he’s trading shots on social media.

The UFC superstar hasn’t fought since nearly finishing Leon Edwards at UFC 263. He would go on to lose a unanimous decision to ‘Rocky’, but his stock went up with a final round like no other.

The momentum of the younger Diaz brother continues. And as usual, so do the call-outs of him.

It’s not Vicente Luque or Khamzat Chimaev calling him out this time however. Beginning the week, influencer Jake Paul and former ONE & Bellator Champion Ben Askren threw their hats into the max.

Diaz Disses Askren

The exchanges all started with a virtual ‘Stockton Slap’ from Diaz.

Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 22, 2021

“Coming from a retired wrestler who can’t fight or box.” Diaz replied to Ben Askren admitting Jake Paul can box.

Paul vs. Diaz

Jake Paul wouldn’t let Nate Diaz off the hook. Diaz wouldn’t either, reacting with a quick response.

“You have 6 times as many losses as Ben Askren. Let that sink in.” Paul wrote. “[Askren] sucks, Jake.” Diaz replied. “You’d get smoked in a real fight though. You can’t really fight. Boxing matches with wrestlers only.”

He sucks jake

You’d get smoked n a real fight tho

You can’t really fight

Boxing matches with wrestlers only Let that sink in — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) November 23, 2021

‘Funky’ Joins The Party

Ben Askren has never been a stranger to trash talk. His wit is as good as his wrestling. So, it’s only natural he would join in on the fun.

While Askren last lost to Paul inside the boxing ring, he is confident he’d dominate Diaz inside the UFC Octagon. The MMA veteran formally retired in 2019 and said he’d never compete in combat sports again after losing to Paul earlier this year. However, things can change in a blink of an eye.

If you fight Nate Diaz, you’re in for a payday. Under this impression, Askren is open to that opportunity, should it come. Following the disrespect from Diaz, ‘Funky’ would shoot his shots.

“Nate is right, I suck at boxing. He sucks at MMA. If he wants me to prove it I can be in the USADA pool tomorrow. Would be happy to be the last fight on his contract.”

Nate is right, I suck at boxing. He sucks at MMA. If he wants me to prove it I can be in the USADA pool tomorrow. Would be happy to be the last fight on his contract. — Funky (@Benaskren) November 23, 2021

“You would have to be an idiot to think Nate beats me in an MMA fight… Real men run towards danger, COWARDS run away.”

You would have to be an idiot to think Nate beats me in an MMA fight https://t.co/wvabVBoNO1 — Funky (@Benaskren) November 23, 2021

Real men run towards danger, COWARDS run away @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/KAPsB5OKeY — Funky (@Benaskren) November 23, 2021

Paul would once again take his time to respond to Diaz’s most recent diss. The Cleveland-native wrote the following:

“I own the entire city of Stockton. Let that sink in.”

I own the entire city of Stockton Let that sink in https://t.co/XPpsFdksW6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 23, 2021