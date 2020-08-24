Recently Dana White was pretty dismissive of the skills of the Bellator roster. This had led several fighters to respond, firing back over the criticisms made by the UFC President.

The topic of Bellator’s roster has been coming up to Dana White a lot lately. First there was the understandable discussion of free agent and former champ Michael Chandler potentially heading to the UFC. Then it came up again, after Scott Coker made comments regarding the strength of their 205lb division, compared to the UFC’s. This was only compounded when a reporter asked Dana about Patricio “Pitbull” Freire, who holds both the lightweight and featherweight titles, and White responded like he had no idea who that was.

Media: Yes, what do you think of him as a fighter.

Bellator Fighters Fire Back

It is safe to say that the fighters on Bellator’s roster did not appreciate these responses from Dana White. Patricio Pitbull took to his Twitter to respond to what Dana said about him, explaining how displeased he was. Moreover he brings up the fact that he beat Chandler, whom the UFC President said he was interested in signing.

“Hi @danawhite I’m the one who destroyed steroids machine @MikeChandlerMMA, whom you said deserves a talk, in 61 seconds. If you send some of your top fighters to @BellatorMMA I can do the same to them too. Let’s bet like you did with PRIDE.”

Pitbull then followed up this message by saying that he would bet White $1,000,000 that he can beat any of the champions the UFC sets in front of him.

“Any way works fine for me. I’m sure if @danawhite and the @UFC are open to it @BellatorMMA will let me go there fight their champions. I will even personally bet 1 million dollars with White that I win. How does that sound for an incentive?”

However Freire was not the only person who was bothered by these comments from Dana White. Former UFC featherweight champ and current Bellator featherweight champ Cris Cyborg also responded to these comments, scoffing at the idea that White has not idea who Patricio Pitbull is.

“You expect me to believe @danawhite doesn’t know the best 145lber in the world @PatricioPitbull @BellatorMMA?”

While it certainly seems unlikely that we will ever see a UFC and Bellator cross promotion event, it is fun to think about. Anybody who actually pays attention to MMA knows that there are some fighters in this promotion who would put up a good fight against the UFC’s roster, at a bare minimum. No matter what Dana White may say about them.