Bas Rutten has always been a bit of an interesting and eccentric character, to say the least. However a recent story has been told that shows what kind of dirty dog he can be, when under the influence.

For many people, Rutten is known as an MMA pioneer. Competing in the early days of the sport, he won championships in various organizations over the years. Then he has had a successful post-fighting career as a commentator, actor, coach, and much more.

However MMA and pro wrestling reporter Dave Metlzer shared a much more hilarious side to Bas Rutten recently. Speaking on a recent episode of The Insiders, he told a story of the time a slightly intoxicated Bas tried to get with his wife. It was an comfortable exchange at the time, but makes for a great story now.

“We were at a show in Vegas and Bas Rutten pretty much hit on my wife, and she was upset,” Meltzer said. “It was a pretty strong hit and he was drunk. Like, what do you do, it’s Bas Rutten, right? Thank God I was friends with Bas Rutten. “I went up to him and told him. I’m like, ‘I hope he remembers that we’re friends,’” Meltzer laughed. “I don’t want to start a fight with him. He came over and apologized, ‘Oh I’m so sorry, I love you, Dave,’ and that was it.”

Having someone hit on your significant other is not a fun experience for anyone. However it must have been completely horrifying for Dave Meltzer to realize who it was that was making passes at his gal. Luckily he and Bas Rutten had a good enough relationship that they can laugh about this incident now.