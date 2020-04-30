Bas Rutten Believes Justin Gaethje and his Power is a “Big Problem” for Tony Ferguson

Bas Rutten Believes Justin Gaethje Power is a “Big Problem” for Tony Ferguson, but Picks Tony to Win

Justin Gaethje isn’t the only person who is confident in his raw power. The lightweight is known for pressing forward, swinging hammers, and dropping bombs. Nobody truly knows Justin’s gameplan for when he faces Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Furthermore, nobody feels safe in their predictions of how the fight will go. But, UFC legend Bas Rutten knows for sure that Tony Ferguson has never been hit as hard as the power Gaethje possesses.

Justin Gaethje agreed to step in on short notice to face Ferguson. The bout will serve as the new main event for UFC 249. Additionally, it will be for the UFC lightweight interim title. This fight will be Gaethje’s first “title shot” in the promotion. As for Ferguson, a win here would earn him his second interim championship.

Rutten Speaks on Gaethje vs Ferguson

As mentioned above, both men’s skillsets make predicting the fight very tough. So hard that even MMA analysts like Bas Rutten can’t predict what will happen. He spoke with Submission Radio and gave his thoughts on the matchup and its competitors.

“This is gonna be very hard to predict the fight like that because Tony’s never been hit that hard. Because, like you said, Gaethje can freakin’ swing,” said Rutten. “And if you get hit that hard and if you connect with that, that could be a big problem. But Ferguson is also a smart guy. We think, oh, he comes forward, but if he knows he’s gonna face the hardest punches he ever had, he might start moving in and out.

Predicting the Fight

As the interview progressed, Rutten finally admitted that he believes that Ferguson will win the fight. His reasoning was due to Ferguson’s performances against better competition, his opinion.

What do fans make of the matchup? Will Tony come away with the victory? Or, will the power of Gaethje prove to be too much for Ferguson?