Edson Barboza vs Josh Emmett Slated for UFC Oklahoma City

Edson Barboza vs Josh Emmett Verbally Agreed Upon for UFC OKC

A featherweight bout between Edson Barboza and Josh Emmett has been verbally agreed upon for UFC Oklahoma City. The event takes place on May 2, 2020, at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Furthermore, it marks the third time that the promotion has held an event in OKC.

Edson Barboza's request to be released did not last long. Per @raphamarinho of @canalCombate, Barboza has verbally agreed to face Josh Emmett in his featherweight debut at UFC Fight Night in Oklahoma City on May 2. https://t.co/49mBdg39GP — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 11, 2020

The announcement came just in time in the midst of Barboza expressing his desire to be released. Just last week, Barboza took to social media to announce that he found himself waiting too long to secure a bout. Because of that, he wanted his walking papers.

Barboza vs Emmett

Now, Barboza won’t have to wait much longer and the bout between him and Emmett was recently announced. For Edson, he’ll be making his featherweight debut after a 10-year career as a lightweight. Coming off of two losses, he’ll be looking to revitalize his career with a fresh start.

For Emmett, the story is the exact opposite. Riding a two-fight win streak, he’ll be looking to climb his way even higher in the rankings as he currently sits at #9. The last three victories of Emmett have come by way of KO or TKO with punches, so he’ll look to continue the trend.

UFC Oklahoma City

UFC Oklahoma City is still in its premature stages as far as cards go. So far, the event will be headlined by Middleweights Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman. Here is the rest of the fights that are booked and rumored to take place during the event.

Women’s Strawweight Cláudia Gadelha vs. Marina Rodriguez

Heavyweight Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

Light Heavyweight Ed Herman vs. Da Un Jung

Women’s Bantamweight Sarah Alpar vs. Vanessa Melo

Announced bouts

Featherweight bout: Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Featherweight bout: Ryan Hall vs. Ricardo Lamas

Light Heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. Alonzo Menifield

Lightweight bout: Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Drew Dober