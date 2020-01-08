Ben Askren Reveals He Interviewed With ESPN For Commentary Gig

Askren To Become Potential ESPN Commentator?

It looks like mixed martial arts fans may get to see more of Ben Askren in the UFC.

Askren recently retired from the sport in November following his submission defeat to Demian Maia at UFC Singapore. It ended what was an underwhelming 1-2 run in the UFC. But despite his naysayers, one thing most can agree on was that Askren was a breath of fresh air for the promotion, especially given his ability on the mic.

What better way to use it now than to become a commentator? Askren is doing just that as he revealed he recently interviewed with ESPN for a potential commentary gig.

“I interviewed with @espn yesterday, we will see what comes of it.”

I interviewed with @espn yesterday, we will see what comes of it. https://t.co/XmsUUDDelr — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) January 8, 2020

The UFC is no stranger to having former and current fighters commentating for events, and Askren would be a perfect fit for the role. It’s also something he previously considered following his retirement:

“I think there’s a chance,” Askren said of TV commentary. “I think I’m going to give it a try. I’ve got a lot of people encouraging me to give it a try. I’m going to give it a try. (And) I’m still not sure if I’m going to like it or not. I’m up for debate on that one.”

We might get to know if it’s something Askren is up for in the coming weeks.