Ben Askren Willing to Try TV Commentary

Ben Askren Wants to Try Television Commentary

Earlier in the week, UFC welterweight Ben Askren announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. Askren dropped the news on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, where he’s been a frequent guest lately. In fact, no athlete has ever been featured on the show more times than Ben Askren. Couple his appearances on the show with having his own podcast, and it’s clear to see that Ben has an interest in media. So, it’s no surprise that Askren wants to try out TV commentary.

Recently, Askren spoke to popular media outlet TMZ Sports. During the conversation, Askren explained his emotions since calling it quits. He made sure to emphasize that although he left MMA as a competitor, that he’s “not dead” and that he is ready to crush whatever his next project will be in life.

Askren Speaks on the Media

Askren is only 35 years old. With so much time left to accomplish his next project, Askren was simply asked what is next for him in his future. He responded by answering what the next phase of his life would look like.

Of course, Askren mentioned his wrestling academies. He told TMZ that he plans on expanding how many academies he has to seven. Then, he mentioned his podcast where he gets to speak about wrestling. He was then asked if he could see himself doing commentary on television.

“I think there’s a chance,” said Ben. “I think I’m going to give it a try. I’ve got a lot of people encouraging me to give it a try. I’m going to give it a try. (And) I’m still not sure if I’m going to like it or not. I’m up for debate on that one,” finished Askren.

Enjoying Retirement

Askren and TV commentary seem like a match made in heaven. After all, he is widely regarded as one of the best verbal communicators on the UFC roster. Askren is also very active on social media and has a lot of followers.

No matter what career choice is next for Ben, the world can be sure that he’ll maximize his opportunities. Whether that is on TV or not. Or, perhaps he will just enjoy his retirement.