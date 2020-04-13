MMA Photographer Anthony Causi Tragically Loses Life At Age 48

New York Post Photographer Anthony Causi Tragically Passes Away

The MMA, and general sports community has experienced a tragic loss. New York Post photographer Anthony Causi has unfortunately lost his life.

Causi was a veteran sports photographer for the New York Post. He had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, late last month. He shared a photo of himself in the hospital, in an Instagram post where he explains how he thought he would never get sick from something like this.

“I never thought I would get something like this.i thought I was indestructible. If I do make it out of here. I promise you this the worlds not going to know what hit it”

Unfortunately, Causi would succumb to the virus, tragically losing his life at just 48 years old. He is survived by his wife Romina, and their two kids John, and Mia. The news was broken by the Post themselves, whose editor-in-chief, Stephen Lynch, offered this statement:

“Anthony Causi was our colleague, our friend, and a brilliant journalist. He was, quite simply, one of the best sports photographers in New York City, capturing all the major moments of the past 25 years. Soft-spoken, funny, but most of all kind — he was respected by those he photographed and admired by those with whom he worked. The Post that you read, and the newsroom that we work in, are less colorful today because of his absence. Our hearts go out to his family, and we share their grief.”

The news of Anthony’s passing is truly heartbreaking. He had done some legendary work in MMA, capturing some iconic photographs. His last UFC event was UFC 246, where he took some excellent shots of Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

MiddleEasy sends our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Anthony Causi.