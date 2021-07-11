Jake Paul Trolls Conor McGregor, Offers Dustin Poirier $100,000 “Sleepy McGregor” Diamond Chain

Another Conor McGregor failure means another moment for Jake Paul to troll. In his latest attempt to add insult to misery, Paul offered a custom $100,000 diamond chain to Poirier, which features McGregor being knocked out cold.

Initially, Jake Paul was devising every plan possible to secure a boxing match against McGregor. Numerous call-out attempts on social media, a host of opportunities to troll, and an initial offer of $50 million to make the fight happen.

Until McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career. The Irishman wasn’t able to deal with Poirier’s leg kicks and crumbled under the “Diamond’s” pressure in the second round of their second fight at UFC 257. After the loss, Paul took to social media to tell fans that he lowered his offer to $10,000.

Paul Trolls McGregor, Offers Poirier Chain

Now that Poirier has defeated McGregor consecutively with KO/TKOs, Paul has lowered his offer to $23 bucks. Additionally, he offered to ship his “Sleepy McGregor” custom diamond chain to Poirier.

My new offer for Conor Mcgregor is $23 dollars — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

aye @DustinPoirier want me to ship this to you? $100k gift from me I think you deserve it lmk pic.twitter.com/4syOBL2vBJ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 11, 2021

Shortly after, Poirier responded by telling Paul to send over the chain, accepting his gesture. But, that didn’t stop Paul from using his social media accounts to roast Conor in as many different ways as possible.

Getting Paid

In the past, Paul has stated having a goal of becoming the highest-paid prizefighter in the world. To do that, he’ll have to face some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts inside of a boxing ring.

Jake is not taking his foot off the gas with his relentless pursuit of facing Conor in the boxing ring. However, he’ll at least have to wait until Conor is able.