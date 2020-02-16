UFC Rio Rancho Results: Jan Blachowicz Destroys Corey Anderson In Opening Round (Highlights)

Jan Blachowicz Obliterates Corey Anderson In Round One

In the main headliner promotion’s #5 ranked Corey Anderson meets #6 ranked Jan Blachowicz for the second time in a light heavyweight bout tonight (Sat., Feb. 15, 2020) at UFC Fight Night 167 from inside Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Corey Anderson was aggressor, but Blachowicz caught Anderson with a powerful right hand that immediately put Corey on the canvas. Jan poured a ground pound game and seal a deal.

Final results: Jan Blachowicz def. Corey Anderson via KO in Round 1

Check the highlights below:

Anderson and Blachowicz do not touch gloves and the light heavyweight king is keeping a close eye 👀 #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/2tKJgktu6s — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2020

"Tell me when… Give me the place and time."@JanBlachowicz calls for the light heavyweight king 👑 #UFCRioRancho pic.twitter.com/rGwmqeXGxM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 16, 2020