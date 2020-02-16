Corey Anderson Releases Statement Following Defeat To Jan Blachowicz

Anderson Will Live And Learn

UFC light heavyweight contender Corey Anderson is not too down from his loss to Jan Blachowicz.

Anderson suffered a first-round knockout defeat to Blachowicz in the main event of UFC Rio Rancho last night. As a result, it put an end to his four-fight winning streak and any hopes of challenging current champion Jon Jones next.

However, “Overtime” is choosing to learn from the experience as he posted a statement soon after the fight.

“A great coach once told me ‘You have five minutes to sulk and then it is on to the next one!’ We live and we learn. Back to the drawing board. I appreciated each and every fan and hater! A loss has never stopped me and it ain’t stopping me now. See yall at the top!”

Regardless, it still serves as a huge setback for Anderson who was talking big about being the one to defeat Jones earlier in the week.

“Bones” saw those comments and notably mocked Anderson following the defeat. It will certainly be interesting to see if Anderson offers a response to the champion.