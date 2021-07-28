Aljamain Sterling Trashes TJ Dillashaw: ‘You Didn’t Come Clean, You Got Caught Dummy’

Former bantamweight champ TJ Dillashaw returned to action with a win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32. However current champ Aljamain Sterling is not buying into the narrative that TJ is no longer using steroids.

Sterling made it clear before TJ’s return that he did not think it was the first time the former champ used EPO. In fact, he specifically said that he thought TJ had been cheating since losing in the finale of The Ultimate Fighter.

This was something that Aljo doubled down on when speaking in a recent interview. Here he made it clear that he would certainly fight TJ, but he would think that TJ was using PEDs the entire time.

“I think TJ, ever since he fought John Dodson he got knocked out… I think ever since that fight he turned a corner, and he turned a corner in a very different way. I’m gonna say it was definitely the Needle-shaw effect. I would definitely still fight him but I’m gonna always have it in the back of mind that he’s going to find a different way to cheat. It is what it is,” Sterling said. “I think he looked very different (against Sandhagen). He wasn’t as dominant as you typically see in a TJ Dillashaw type of fight, and I think there’s a reason for that. You can look at that in terms of the MMA skill level has gotten better, or you can say he doesn’t have all the substances in terms of his cardio being the crazy machine that it always is, his recovery and everything, but I have no problem fighting him.”

Aljamain Sterling Has One Problem With TJ Dillashaw

While Aljamain Sterling thinks that TJ Dillashaw has been and always will be cheating, he is willing to fight the former champ. Although he says that he has one big problem with the former champ.

The story that TJ has been telling is that he is trying to repair his brand by coming clean about everything sine he tested positive for EPO. However Aljo says that this cannot be the case, because he got caught cheating and did not come clean.

“The only issue I really have with TJ Dillashaw that pisses me off is that he keeps saying he came clean. You didn’t come clean you idiot, you got caught! You got caught!” Sterling said. “What universe are we living in, and the UFC is pushing this narrative that he’s changing his life, and he came clean, and TJ’s saying ‘Oh yeah I’m so glad and relieved that I came clean about it.’ I’m like bro, you idiot. And the people who are eating this up just drive me nuts because you didn’t come clean, you got caught you dummy. “There’s a unique and clear difference in getting caught and coming clean,” Sterling continued. “You didn’t just win the fight and say ‘Hey man I gotta come clean about this. I cheated in that fight.’ No, no, no. You got caught because you pissed hot.”

Do you agree with Aljamain Sterling about how long TJ Dillashaw has been using? How would a fight between these two go down?