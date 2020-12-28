Aljamain Sterling Gets Emotional Discussing Abusive Father And ‘Broken’ Childhood

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling has already overcome a lot to get to the place that he is in today. A recent video done by the UFC shows just how far he has come, with an interview and reenactment that details his difficult childhood that ultimately led to him being a UFC fighter.

It has been a long road for Sterling to reach his place as a number one contender in the UFC’s 135lb division. He has taken on all of the best names in the sport in his climb up the rankings, winning some and learning from his losses. Now he is preparing to take on champ Petr Yan, in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Aljamain Sterling Reflects On Difficult Childhood

It is no secret that Aljamain Sterling has had a tough childhood, but this is not something he often opens up about. That changed recently, when he sat down for an interview for a UFC video package. Here he opened up in a brutally honest way, explaining how his father was abusive, even coming after his mom with a knife at one point. Ultimately this would lead to Aljo joining wrestling to get out of the house, despite his father’s criticisms of the sport, and this would eventually lead to some big tournament wins, and his career in the cage. It was an emotional video, accompanied by reenactments, and it is certainly worth the watch.

A lot of fighters have had difficult stories that turned them into fighters, but this one from Aljamain Sterling is certainly an inspiring one. It was hard to not get emotional when he discussed these difficult things that he does not often open up about. Nevertheless he should be proud of the growth that he has gone through as a person, never letting the hard circumstances get the best of him.