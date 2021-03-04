Alistair Overeem Releases Statement Following UFC Cut: “The Final Run Has Come To An End, But What A Run It Has Been”

Alistair Overeem, one of the most notable icons of MMA history, has been cut from the UFC. ‘The Demolition Man’ has fought opponents of the highest level ever since his UFC debut. Even before then, Overeem was fighting the likes of Mark Hunt, Sergei Kharitonov and Vitor Belfort over at Pride and Dream.

However, now at the age of 40, coming off a brutal KO loss to Alexander Volkov, the UFC have seen fit to part ways with MMA legend. Whilst Overeem may be back in the gym, he will not be back in the UFC octagon any time soon.

You’re a true warrior @AlexDragoVolkov. Congrats on the win! Yesterday wasn’t my night. My highest priority right now is to heal up and spend some well deserved time with the family. I’ll be back in the gym soon though. Thank you all for your support! Really appreciate all of you pic.twitter.com/Tj70qjIMJA — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) February 7, 2021

Alistair Overeem has since released a statement on Instagram, where he shows that his release was an amicable affair between himself and the UFC.

“The final run has come to an end, but what a run it has been. Looking back at my 10 years in the UFC, this has been the experience of a lifetime. Huge thank you to the entire @ufc staff, the fans and all the fighters I came across. Couldn’t have wished for any other better career path. A special thank you to @danawhite and Lorenzo Fertitta for making everything possible. Fighting for all of you has been such an honor.”

Overeem’s UFC career has come to end. The Demolition Man has fought the greatest the Heavyweight division had to offer; Brock Lesnar, Stipe Miocic, Fabricio Werdum, Francis Ngannou to name a few. It is yet unclear whether Overeem will look to continue his MMA career, although he would likely have a place in organizations such as Bellator, Rizin and One, should he wish to.