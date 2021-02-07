 Skip to Content

UFC Vegas 18 Results: Alexander Volkov TKO’s Alistair Overeem In The 2nd Round (Highlights)

Alexander Volkov proved that he was the superior striker tonight against Alistair Overeem. "The Reem" crumbled under the relentless and precise striking of Volkov.

The heavyweights are ready to take the stage in the main event of UFC Vegas 18. Former K1, Dream, and Strikeforce champion Alistair Overeem (47-18) faces off against the giant Alexander Volkov (32-8).

Round 1

Volkov takes the center of the cage and lands a combination right away. Both fighters are happy to stand so far. Volkov lands a leg kick but Overeem pushes him away. Nice jab lands for Volkov, he follows it up with a front kick. Overeem lands an uppercut and e nice leg kick. Big left hand by Volkov drops Overeem. Big right hand from Volkov who has taken the advantage so far in this round. Overeem misses with a right hand and Volkov comes back with another combination.

10-9 Volkov.

Round 2

Volkov lands a powerful jab right at the start of the round. He keeps Overeem at bay and goes to the body. Overeem forces a clinch but Volkov breaks free. Right hand lands for Overeem but Volkov comes back with a huge right hand that rattles him. Overeem fails on a takedown attempt. Volkov drops Overeem with a big left hand and its is all over! Alexander Volkov finishes Alistair Overeem in the second round.

Official result: Alexander Volkov defeats Alistair Overeem by way of knockout at 2m06s of round number 2.

Check out the highlights below:

