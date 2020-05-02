Dana White: Jorge Masvidal Has ‘Interesting’ Option Other Than Kamaru Usman Fight

Usman Not The Only Option For Masvidal

It turns out Kamaru Usman is not the only option for Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom in 2019 following emphatic wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. He has since heavily been expected to challenge Usman for the welterweight title next with the pair notably offering to compete against each other multiple times.

But according to UFC president Dana White, that fight isn’t set in stone. In fact, there is an “interesting” alternative in mind for “Gamebred” which was recently discussed.

“I don’t know. We’re talking about a few different things,” White told ESPN on Friday when asked about the fight. “We have something else interesting for Masvidal, too, that we were just talking about yesterday. We’ll see. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. locations and how fast.”

Is it a fight with Conor McGregor? A rematch with Diaz? A grudge match with Colby Covington? We can only speculate what that option is for now.

But for White, his main concern at the moment is pulling off the upcoming three shows taking place in Jacksonville starting with the rescheduled UFC 249 event on May 9 followed by events on May 13 and May 16.

“To start speculating down the road right now is too soon,” White added. “Let’s get by these three fights [events] in Florida and we’ll figure out what’s next. We’re talking about different possibilities with those guys.”

UFC 249 will be headlined by an interim lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje. Henry Cejudo defends his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz in the co-main event.