Ali Abdelaziz: ‘B—h’ Conor McGregor Should Fight Gaethje To Get A Rematch With Khabib

Ali Abdelaziz Tells Conor McGregor To Fight Just Gaethje

Dana White has been pushing for Conor McGregor to rematch Khabib Nurmagomedov. However Khabib’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, says there is one more important fight that Conor needs first.

It is no secret that Abdelaziz is not the biggest fan of McGregor. Rightfully so, considering the way the two have gone back and forth over the years, and the fact that Ali represents several of McGregor’s rivals. However even he understands the amount of business and money that a rematch between Conor and Khabib would generate.

This amount of hype is precisely why Dana White wants to make the fight, especially after McGregor’s successful return to action against Donald Cerrone. Nevertheless, Abdelaziz does not think that this should be the next fight booked. Speaking with TMZ, he explained that Conor should fight number 3 ranked Justin Gaethje instead.

“You can’t get a title fight beating a guy who’s 36 years old, coming off a loss,” Abdelaziz explained. “If he wants to fight a title shot like Khabib said, he needs to start fighting guys like Gaethje, like Islam Makhachev. These kind of young guys, up-and-coming, who are coming off wins. He knocked out the guy (Gaethje) just knocked out. “Conor can say whatever he wants,” Abdelaziz continued. “But my advice to Conor: ‘Hey b—h, go fight Justin Gaethje, get a win, and after that come back for a title shot.’ That’s it.”

Do you think Conor McGregor will fight Justin Gaethje, like Ali Abdelaziz says? Or will he get the next shot at lightweight gold, after Khabib fights Tony?