Alexander Volkov Defeats Marcin Tybura Via Decision – UFC 267 Results (Highlights)

Heavyweights were in full force on the main card of UFC 267 as Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura were in action. The two traded leather inside Etihad Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Round 1

Volkov lands a leg kick early. Tybura connected with a left hand. The two both landed leg kicks and swung leather. Tybura moved in for a takedown and Volkov found his back against the fence. Volkov went for an elbow on the break. Volkov landed a punch as Tyrbura went for a takedown and Volkov ended up in top control. The round ended with Volkov on top.

Round 2

Tybura went for a takedown but ate a knee to the body for his efforts. Another knee was there for Volkov. Despite his reach, Volkov wasn’t utilizing the jab. Tybura continued to move in but had no success with takedowns. Another knee to the body scored for Volkov. A body kick landed for Tybura. He began to have more success closing in. Volkov slowed down a bit. Tybura landed some punches.

Round 3

Tybura continued putting pressure on Volkov. He pressed him against the fence. A hook was there for Volkov. A few uppercuts landed for Volkov. Volkov ended up latching onto the back of Tybura standing. Volkov let go of his opponent and landed a combination. A left hand connected for Tybura. The horn sounded and both men embraced.

Official Result: Alexander Volkov def. Marcia Tybura via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

WATCH Video Highlights Here