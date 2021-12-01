Alex Volkanovski Reveals Max Holloway Trilogy Will Likely Be In March 2022

Alex Volkanovski is anticipating a third fight with Max Holloway to take place in March.

Volkanovski has two wins over Holloway but “Blessed” continues to prove he’s the best non-champion at 145 pounds. His stellar performance against Yair Rodriguez, which earned him a unanimous decision win, has led him to what will likely be another UFC title shot.

Meanwhile, Volkanovski is proving to be a legit world champion. His two submission escapes against Brian Ortega coupled with his brutalizing performance was an eye-opener to fight fans. He is just the third man to have at least one successful UFC Featherweight Championship defense.

Alex Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 In March?

During an interview with John Hyon Ko of The AllStar, Alex Volkanovski said that the timetable to fight Max Holloway again is sometime in March of next year.

“Yeah, man. Obviously, we can’t say too much but the UFC have always made it clear that that’s what we’re waiting on. I said I wanted to fight earlier but that division’s in a weird situation. “We’ve got guys that are close but if Giga [Chikadze] and [Calvin] Kattar fought now, there’s an option right now if Giga goes out and takes him out. You got Arnold Allen on winning streaks. “You got all these guys that are very close but that one was a fight that the UFC wanted us to wait on. So, we were waiting and we’re like, ‘Oh, we’ll just do that,’ and they go, ‘Around March is gonna probably be the date.’ “That’s what they said and that’s what they’re speaking to. That’s what it’s gonna be. Obviously, people are gonna play whatever games they want and do whatever but that’s just the game. You know me, I don’t really play the games but I know that’s what’s gonna happen. They can say whatever they want but it’s looking like March.”

The “games” that Volkanovski is referring to is Holloway entertaining the possibility of forgoing a title shot in favor of a rematch with Conor McGregor. Both Holloway and McGregor have hurled light jabs at each other on social media over the past few years in a battle of oneupmanship.

UFC President Dana White recently shut the door on a possible rematch between Holloway and McGregor anytime soon. White cited McGregor’s recovery process after undergoing surgery for his broken tibia and fibula.