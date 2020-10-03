Could we see Israel Adesanya vs. Chris Weidman down the line?

Adesanya’s stock continues to rise following his impressive second-round TKO win over Paulo Costa at UFC 253 last weekend.

The unbeaten middleweight champion has already targeted Jared Cannonier to face next and while other observers would prefer to see him face Jon Jones in a super fight, there is another potential option for “The Last Stylebender” in Weidman.

The former 185-pound king took to Twitter on Friday to explain why he has long claimed he’s a bad matchup for Adesanya.

“Heyyy I just realized I have 2 common opponents with Adesanya…Gastelum who I finished. Then Silva who I finished twice. Adesanya squeaked by decisions on both of those guys.. Adesanya is just another Silva without the black belt in Jitsu. Easy 💴”

Adesanya Has Already Sized Weidman Up

Weidman returned to the win column following a recent hard-fought unanimous decision win over Omari Akhmedov. However, many observers feel he is past his prime, especially given his struggles against Akhmedov along with a run of two wins in his last seven outings.

While he is unlikely to get a title shot soon, “The All American” is still clearly confident in his chances against Adesanya. The champion, however, has long kept his eye on Weidman as he responded soon after with a video of him from the past.

“@chrisweidman …get some wins first please. I already have you figured out. I’ve sized you up a few times. Watched you hit and miss I know how to f*ck up your single and double leg attacks I’m 10 steps ahead like I said. I knew I would use this clip one day to prove that I knew!”

“They start it…I finish it. I can troll like 5 people at a time. But then the quality drops. Gets some wins first Chris. You don’t want WAR!!”

Weidman clearly took issue with Adesanya taking that video right after being cordial with him.

“You were very nice to my face that night to be talking like that on your phone. Two faced as hell! I would grab your weak ass and crush you! YOU remember our interactions that night and YOU know this is a problem you don’t want”

If Weidman gets another win or two, he could find himself in a position to challenge Adesanya and back up his words.