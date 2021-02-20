Former Geordie Shore Star Aaron Chalmers Announces MMA Retirement

From reality star to professional MMA fighter, Aaron Chalmers has lived a life full of highs and lows. ‘The Joker’ managed to discard the TV star persona that was created around him during his time on Geordie Shore, amassing a respectable 5-2 professional record.

However, in a recent Instagram post, Chalmers announced he will no longer be competing in mixed martial arts. He also revealed that he had managed half a year of sobriety. With that achievement, there has also come an apparent change in career. The post stated the following:

“Today is exactly 6 months without a drop of alcohol and I honestly can say it’s been 1 of the easiest things iv done!! I haven’t missed it and I’m literally fitter and healthier then Iv ever been!!” I’m at a new gym training towards a new career and that was literally the game changer…. it’s true you do become who you surround yourself with and I couldn’t be happier, roll on the next 6 months I’m gna be a father again and I’m going to be doing summit I love for the next few years and I’m giving it my all day in and day out in training 🥊” “Don’t ever listen or let people tell you that you can’t do something, normally people say that it’s because they want to do it or they don’t want you to do better than them 🤟🏽.”

A New Career?

The 33-year-old former MMA athlete fought for both BAMMA and Bellator. Starting his career with an impressive three-fight win streak with BAMMA, he was soon signed by Bellator. An impressive win against Ashley Griffiths marked an impressive debut for Chalmers. However, he would later pick up alternating losses and wins, with his record for Bellator ending at 2-2. Despite him retiring, it appears that Chalmers is still very much a mixed martial artist at heart.

Aaron Chalmers has previously revealed an interest in the world of WWE. It may be that he follows in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey, transitioning to a career that blurs the lines between reality TV and combat sports.