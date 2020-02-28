Dana White Gives Warm Message to Trump Critics

Dana White gives heartfelt, real answer to those who disagree with his friendship with Donald Trump.

Longtime UFC president Dana White has been known for his support of Donald Trump as well as his presidential campaign. White even gave a speech at the Republican National Convention when Trump was running in 2016. During the interview, White commented that he was not even scheduled to speak or help with the campaign. However, you never turn down an invitation to go on Air Force One.

“i wasn’t really campaigning, he called me up and asked if i wanted to go to colorado.”

The two have been good friends long before Trump entered politics. Since day one of Trump’s presidency, he has taken blow after blow from most of the political world. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Dana gave his honest opinion on those who disagree with his relationship with the president.

“I don’t give a shit”

“If you don’t like me because I’m friends with this guy, that’s your problem, not mine,” White continued. Dana has always been appreciative of Donald Trump and his loyalty to their friendship.

“(president Trump) is such a loyal amazing guy. He’s a great guy, been a friend of mine for a long time.”

Dana has never been one to hold back what he really believes. As one of the few extremely influential people left in America that still supports Donald Trump, I’m sure the president was very happy to hear something positive said about him.

Donal Trump will be running for re-election in November of this year, and I would wager that the UFC President will join him on the campaign trail yet again.