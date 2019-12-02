Watch: 10/10 would touch it, but maybe the nastiest Muay Thai cut we’ve ever seen

Now that’s a Muay Thai cut you can set your watch to.
Courtesy of MiddleEasy’s new favorite Muay Thai fighter from Australia or New Zealand, is a very gross cut. Sorry, JWP. You know you’re still our one seed, but Eddie Farrell is on the come up.
And when we say on the come up, it’s all about that super amazing cut on Farrell’s forehead. Farrell’s forehead has be reduced to at least a three and half head after that nasty gash.
10/10 still want to poke and expand the cut on Farrell’s head, but MiddleEasy will hate themselves for doing it. Must touch that Muay Thai Cut. But we really shouldn’t. Or should we?
In a WBC Muay Thai 168-pound world title fight over the weekend, our hero Eddie Farrell did battle with Stephan Lottering. Lottering? More like “no loitering near Stephan or he will obliterate your skull with elbows” Lottering. Still work-shopping the nickname for Steve, but man can he throw a mean elbow.
In fact, he threw so many elbows at the head of Farrell the fight was stopped. Boo. Check out the video below to see the cut that was left on Farrell’s head.
View this post on Instagram
Went elbow to elbow with @stephanlottering last night! He landed the final blows and the fight got stopped by the doctor. Well done mate, you deserve that belt 🙏 I'm taking a break from fighting til 2020, the fire hasn't been in me lately and I'm not feeling anything going into the ring anymore and it's not like it used to be. I'm going to heal up and give boxing a go next year, my scar tissue on my head is fucked, I look like a re life chucky doll. Thanks everyone for the support and messages, it means more than yas think having positive words all the time, thanks guys 🙏🥊. .. I really want to say cheers cunts🍻 and show some love to my team at @samsing_muaythai having @sexual_heelan and @jack_n_lowe fly to Aus to look after me and Brooke, from cutting weight, mental support, training and the fight itself. 🙏💪 . #thefightingfarrells #muaythai
That resulted in a doctor stoppage? Back in our day…..that also would have been a doctor stoppage. What a beautiful cut. That cut his so wholesome and good, Farrell’s forehead gash should get it’s own Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel.
The best stocking stuffer this Holiday season? An 8 x 10 pic of Eddie Farrell’s post-fight forehead cut should do the trick.
