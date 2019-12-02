Watch: 10/10 would touch it, but maybe the nastiest Muay Thai cut we’ve ever seen

Now that’s a Muay Thai cut you can set your watch to.

Courtesy of MiddleEasy’s new favorite Muay Thai fighter from Australia or New Zealand, is a very gross cut. Sorry, JWP. You know you’re still our one seed, but Eddie Farrell is on the come up.

And when we say on the come up, it’s all about that super amazing cut on Farrell’s forehead. Farrell’s forehead has be reduced to at least a three and half head after that nasty gash.

10/10 still want to poke and expand the cut on Farrell’s head, but MiddleEasy will hate themselves for doing it. Must touch that Muay Thai Cut. But we really shouldn’t. Or should we?

In a WBC Muay Thai 168-pound world title fight over the weekend, our hero Eddie Farrell did battle with Stephan Lottering. Lottering? More like “no loitering near Stephan or he will obliterate your skull with elbows” Lottering. Still work-shopping the nickname for Steve, but man can he throw a mean elbow.

In fact, he threw so many elbows at the head of Farrell the fight was stopped. Boo. Check out the video below to see the cut that was left on Farrell’s head.

That resulted in a doctor stoppage? Back in our day…..that also would have been a doctor stoppage. What a beautiful cut. That cut his so wholesome and good, Farrell’s forehead gash should get it’s own Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel.

The best stocking stuffer this Holiday season? An 8 x 10 pic of Eddie Farrell’s post-fight forehead cut should do the trick.