Tatiana Suarez Injured Again, Out Of Roxanne Modafferi Bout At UFC 266

Fans were understandably pumped to finally see Tatiana Suarez back in action at UFC 266, against Roxanne Modafferi. Unfortunately those same fans are likely now devastated to hear that she will no longer be competing at this card after yet another injury.

Having not competed since June of 2019, due to a combination of different injuries sustained which has pulled her out of different bouts. However this highly touted prospect was set to return, this time changing her weight class to 125lb, and was set to square up with gritty veteran Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 266.

Unfortunately this seems to no longer be the case, as she explained in a recent video to her Instagram. Here the 30-year old revealed that she had sustained another injury to her knee, forcing her out of this fight and keeping her on the shelf for a bit longer.

“Life really hits us hard sometimes. I’d lie and say I have it together but I don’t. It’s been tough to say the least. I was really excited to fight again and I felt so ready and up for the task. I still can’t believe this is my reality,” Suarez wrote along with her video. “It’s heartbreaking to say the least. I was in this same position a little over two years ago. I had to suck it up and focus on getting healthy. I did just that and here I am in the very same spot. This has to be one of the most challenging times of my life.”

Tatiana Suarez Has Really Bad Luck

As previously stated, this is not the first time that Tatiana Suarez has had some issues with injuries keeping her out of competition. It is not even the first time that she is dealing with problems with her knee.

This is rather unfortunate given that a lot of people have a ton of respect for her skills in the cage, and think she has a shot to be champ one day. Of course she is far from this, especially given the long amount of time between his bouts.

Hopefully this injury does not take long for Tatiana Suarez to recover from, and we can finally see her back in the cage. She is an extremely promising young talent, and it would be a shame if the rest of her MMA career becomes a “what if” kind of scenario.