Kickboxing Champ Cédric Doumbé Annihilates Opponent In MMA Debut

It is always interesting to see how fighters do when they move from another combat sports discipline to try MMA. For former GLORY Kickboxing champ Cédric Doumbé, it was a successful first outing, winning by TKO.

Doumbé is a French-Camroonian kickboxer who has been competing for nearly a decade at a high level, without even being 30 years old yet. However he decided to take a break from kickboxing and complicate things a little bit more with a venture into the world of MMA.

Cédric faced off against Arbi Emiev in a welterweight bout at a Superkombat Universe event in Dubai on Monday. As the video posted to Twitter shows, it was quite the successful debut that ended with a first round TKO from a hard uppercut that dropped his opponent, leading to a ground and pound finish.

Welterweight King Cédric Doumbé gets it done in his MMA debut!pic.twitter.com/6ScF92oHDa — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) November 1, 2021

Who Is Cédric Doumbé?

Born in Cameroon, Cédric Doumbé is just 29 years old, but already has a ton of experience in the world of kickboxing. He has a record of 75-7-1 with 45 knockouts, and he held the GLORY Kickboxing welterweight title on two separate occasions, losing it in 2017 before regaining it in 2019.

He held this belt until October of this year, when he announced that he was ending his kickboxing career to pursue a transition to MMA. Just a month later, he was making his debut and winning, showing a variety of striking abilities en route to his first round victory.

It is not exactly clear what the future holds for Cédric Doumbé, but it seems that he is intent on sticking to the path of mixed marital arts for the foreseeable future. With some already big names on his resume in the world of kickboxing, it will not be long before he is picked up by the likes of the UFC, Bellator, ONE Championship, or another major promotion, especially if he continues to win like this.