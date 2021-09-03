GLORY Two-Division Champion Alex Pereira, Known for Knocking Out Israel Adesanya, Set to Join the UFC

Sources are confirming that Alex Pereira is on his way to the UFC. The GLORY kickboxing champion is famous for being the only man on the planet to knockout UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Pereria and Adesanya first fought in 2016. During the fight, Alex won by unanimous decision. A year later, they would rematch in an infamous bout that frequently resurfaces on the internet. During their second encounter, Pereira placed a perfect left hook directly onto the jaw of Adesanya, blasting him to the canvas completely unconscious.

The MMA world wasn’t fully aware of Adesanya at that point in his career. Nor were casual MMA fans familiar with the boxing and kickboxing career of Israel before his UFC debut.

Alex Pereira on his Way to the UFC

Now, all signs are pointing towards Pereira joining the UFC after his GLORY kickboxing contract expires. First reported by “Telegraaf,” MMA Fighting confirmed the information from various sources.

Alex Pereira is on his way to the UFC. The GLORY MW & LHW champ will have his final GLORY fight this Saturday. He will focus on his MMA career and fight in the UFC. (per @telegraaf) pic.twitter.com/F6Vps05cbU — Marcel Dorff 🇳🇱🇮🇩 (@BigMarcel24) September 2, 2021

“Alex Pereria will make his last appearance on behalf of GLORY this weekend,” wrote the promotion.” The reigning middle and light heavyweight champion has earneded a stunning move to the UFC, the largest MMA organization, with a rock-solid run (eight wins in a row.)

Previous UFC Hints

Although Pereria has fought chiefly as a kickboxer in his combat career, he does hold an MMA record of 2-1. Although the news finally seems like a reality, Alex has hinted at a potential move to the UFC for a very long time. He was furthermore taunting Adesanya on social media by calling Israel his son.

“Adesanya’s daddy is ready for his ufc debut. in a little while we will see him in the biggest octagon in the world punching his son and taking his Belt.”

Now that fans are aware of Alex’s move to the UFC, should the organization throw him to the fire? Or, should he receive a slow build-up to a fight with Adesanya?