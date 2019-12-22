Alex Pereira Scores Fantastic KO Finish At Glory 74 (Highlights)

By
Vladimir Vlad
-
Alex Pereira
Image: @UFCFightPass

Alex Pereira, The Guy Who Put Israel Adesanya To Sleep, Finishes His Rival At Glory 74 Via Left Hook

Alex Pereira, a Brazilian kickboxer and Glory middleweight champion, is the only guy who turned the lights out on the UFC reigning defending undisputed 185-pound champion of the world, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya. It happened in March 2017.

The knockout artist from Brazil surprised us again with another fabulous knockout victory on Saturday at Glory 74, where he sent his opponent to sleep via outstanding left hook.

Check the highlights below.

This is his eighth victory in a row. The guy has a lethal left hand. Would you like to see Alex Pereira in MMA?

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

Join our list

Subscribe to our mailing list and get interesting stuff and updates to your email inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here