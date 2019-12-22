Alex Pereira Scores Fantastic KO Finish At Glory 74 (Highlights)

Alex Pereira, The Guy Who Put Israel Adesanya To Sleep, Finishes His Rival At Glory 74 Via Left Hook

Alex Pereira, a Brazilian kickboxer and Glory middleweight champion, is the only guy who turned the lights out on the UFC reigning defending undisputed 185-pound champion of the world, Israel “The Last Stylebender” Adesanya. It happened in March 2017.

The knockout artist from Brazil surprised us again with another fabulous knockout victory on Saturday at Glory 74, where he sent his opponent to sleep via outstanding left hook.

Check the highlights below.

AND STILL @GLORY_WS Middleweight champion Alex Pereira! #GLORY74 GLORY Collision 2: Rico vs Badr UP NEXT! 👇

📽️ https://t.co/k9iFF0FBef HOW TO WATCH 👀 https://t.co/1nNlJ6aIyC pic.twitter.com/X5yCy60s9J — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) December 21, 2019

This is his eighth victory in a row. The guy has a lethal left hand. Would you like to see Alex Pereira in MMA?