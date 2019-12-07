How To Watch Joshua Vs Ruiz 2 On DAZN

Anthony Joshua Vs Andy Ruiz Jr. Boxing Heavyweight Clash: Live Stream & Start Time

Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. will box again today (December 7, 2019) inside Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The reigning WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. (33-1, 22 KO) will try to defend his titles from the man he previously dethroned, Anthony Joshua (22-1, 21 KO).

The staredown was intriguing. The bout will be aired on DAZN, and the subscriptions cost 19.99 dollars per month.

Despite an underdog status, Ruiz shocked the world and ended Joshua’s title reign in the seventh round in their first boxing bout. Joshua is looking to reclaim his titles. The winner of this clash might potentially face the better fighter from the bout between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury (unless Fury transitions to MMA).

Make sure to pay attention to this heavyweight bout. The main card kicks off at 12 p.m. ET, while Joshua Vs Ruiz 2 is expected to start around 3:45 p.m. ET. Will Andy shock thee world again?