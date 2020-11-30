Mike Tyson still plans on competing in exhibition boxing and is interested in a trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield.

Tyson returned to the boxing ring for the first time in 15 years when he took on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match this past weekend on pay-per-view.

Despite both boxing icons being well past their prime, the event exceeded expectations with Tyson in particular impressing many both in and beyond the combat sports world with his performance

“Iron Mike” plans on competing in further exhibition bouts in the future and when asked about the possibility of facing old rival Holyfield, Tyson was open to it.

However, it’s all down to Holyfield’s team who Tyson believes is handling things completely wrong.

“I don’t know. Maybe Evander needs to talk to me because every time my business associates talk to his business associates, it doesn’t turn out well,” Tyson said in the post-fight press conference. “So I don’t know. If you could see what we made tonight, if these guys really cared about the welfare of Evander, they would have had this fight with Evander. “Maybe we’ll do another but whoever’s he’s with who’s handling him is totally wrong.”

Tyson vs. Holyfield Trilogy?

Tyson and Holyfield competed against each other in the nineties with the former losing on both occasions. Of course, it was the 1997 fight that made the most headlines as Tyson famously bit Holyfield’s ear during the fight which led to a disqualification loss.

Things have cooled down between the pair since, but there is certainly still interest in seeing them collide again — especially after this past weekend.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see but anything is possible. After all, we got to see Tyson in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years.