Markus Perez Explains Sparring Session with Jake Paul, Picks Ben Askren to Win: ‘He is Not a Fighter’

Former UFC middleweight Markus Perez believes that Ben Askren will knock out Jake Paul during their exhibition boxing match. Perez is a former sparring partner of Paul’s. Leading up to the fight, Markus explained his experience as a sparring partner and why Askren will win the contest.

Building a Buzz

Buzz for the fight continues to build leading up to its April 17th start date. UFC President Dana White is so confident in Ben that he said he’d bet $1 million on Askren to win the battle. Plus, fans on social media have been conversing on if Ben and his unorthodox boxing skill coupled with his combat sports knowledge would be enough to beat Paul.

Perez on Sparring Jake Paul

Perez spoke to the media and explained sparring with Paul. Furthermore, he explained why he believes that Ben will get the job done during the boxing match.

“He (Jake Paul) started the sparring going hard, and I hit him with a jab in the end of the first round and his nose started to bleed,” Perez said to AgFight. “From that point on we started to fight. I called for him to beat me up and he was afraid, just circling and staying out of my range. Of course, he is able to box and has a good cross, but he is clearly not a fighter — just an adventurous (type).”

Picking Askren to Win

Next, he explained that because Paul isn’t a real “fighter,” Ben will be able to capitalize and win additionally, that the key for Ben to win is to punish the body of Paul by closing the distance.

“Askren is a real fighter. He will close the distance and beat him up around the body and liver, just like I did. A fight is always a fight, anything can happen, but I believe he will knock Paul out around the second or third round.”

Do fans believe that the analysis of Perez will come to fruition?