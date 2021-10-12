Tyson Fury The Heavyweight GOAT? Don’t Tell That To Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya has praise for Tyson Fury but he wouldn’t consider him to be the greatest heavyweight boxer of all time.

Fury is coming off a thrilling trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder this past Saturday night (Oct. 9). “The Gypsy King’s” WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Titles were up for grabs. The two warriors traded knockdowns throughout the fight. In the end, it was “The Gypsy King” who scored the 11th round knockout victory over Wilder.

Oscar De La Hoya Not Sold On Fury As Heavyweight GOAT

After the fight, TMZ Sports caught up with boxing legend and promoter Oscar De La Hoya. He gave his reaction to the instant classic.

“I thought it was a beautiful fight. I’m happy that Tyson and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ just gave an amazing performance. Look, I promoted ‘The Bronze Bomber’ for 40 fights and he always had a heart, so I’m glad that they gave us a beautiful fight.”

When asked if Fury has cemented himself as the greatest heavyweight of all time, De La Hoya wouldn’t go that far.

“Of all time? Wait, so you’re disrespecting Muhammad Ali? In our era, he’s actually up there.”

What Is Next For Tyson Fury?

Fury now awaits the lay of the land with other heavyweights. Anthony Joshua will be invoking his rematch clause to face the man who beat him for the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO Heavyweight Championships, Oleksandr Usyk. There’s also the upcoming interim WBC Heavyweight Title fight between Dillian Whyte and Otto Wallin.

Whether Fury is matched up against the Usyk-Joshua 2 winner or the Whyte-Wallin winner remains to be seen.