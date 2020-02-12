Manny Pacquiao Signs With Paradigm Sports Management Alongside Conor McGregor

Manny Pacquiao Signs With Same Management As Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claimed that he came close to signing a deal to box Manny Pacquiao. This could perhaps be a lot closer to reality, as the boxing champ is now being represented by the same management team as the MMA superstar.

Pacquiao is one of the biggest stars boxing has ever know. In terms of success and popularity, he is arguably the second best of this generation, only behind Floyd Mayweather. Even at age 41, he is still going strong, having won three in a row, against some decent competition.

However Pacquiao was apparently pretty close to taking a massive fight with Conor McGregor. Leading up to his return to action at UFC 246, Conor claimed that he had been close to having a boxing match with the Philippino wrecking machine. Ultimately though, he would opt to return in an MMA bout against Donald Cerrone, which he won in 40 seconds.

Now it would appear that a Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor boxing match could be more of a possibility. According to a press release, and confirmed with a Twitter post, Pac-Man has signed with Paradigm Sports Management, the same management team as Conor McGregor.

We’re very excited to announce that Manny Pacquiao has signed with PSM for full service representation! Manny is one of the greatest boxers of all time & we look forward to working with Arnold, Ping and the rest of the team back in Manila to maximize his historic career. 🇵🇭 #GP pic.twitter.com/lrdDCNcGrf — Paradigm Sports Management (@ParadigmSM) February 11, 2020

“I am proud to partner with Paradigm Sports Management and am excited for the opportunities that Audie Attar and PSM have to offer,” Pacquiao said in the release. “One thing I want everyone to remember is to always think positively. Never think negatively; that is the beginning of your downfall. Everything is possible.”

This could very well mean that a Manny Pacquiao vs Conor McGregor fight could be around the corner. On the other hand, for some people, having the same management as Conor McGregor can hurt your chances of fighting him. Only time will tell if these two meet.