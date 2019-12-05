Anthony Joshua Reportedly Hurt While Training For Andy Ruiz Rematch

Boxer Anthony Joshua Reportedly Hurt Once Again When Preparing For Ruiz Rematch

History may have very well just repeated itself for former Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Reports are in circulation that AJ was hurt during his training camp leading up to his second bout against Andy Ruiz Jr. Likewise, the same news circulated outlets before their previous bout. Although it’s nearly impossible to get confirmation of the story so far, it’s safe to say that Joshua has had some tough camps for the two fights.

AJ’s Reported Sparring History Against Ruiz

According to World Boxing News, AJ was rocked by one of his training partners. Also, they confirmed Albon Pervizaj, Tom Little, Derek Chisora, Andrew Tabiti and Timothy Moten to have all been a training partner of Joshuas for the fight.

There are currently no reports on which sparring partner was responsible for dropping AJ. At least this time around for the rematch. In the camp leading up to the first bout, Joey Dawejko reportedly got the better of Joshua in sparring. While he never confirmed the news, he never denied it either.

Video footage from sparring sessions in boxing is virtually never recorded. So at this point, fans and media will just have to speculate until one of the fighters comes forward with a testimony. Furthermore, the ideology of revealing a fighter’s inner workings as a sparring partner is also heavily frowned upon. Basically what we’re saying here is… unless Anthony Joshua confirms the information himself, the world may never know.

Building the Story for Joshua vs Ruiz 2

Nonetheless, while the news is bad for AJ and his fans, it could be potentially good for DAZN. After all, it adds to the brilliance of promotion for their rematch. The story itself of Ruiz defeating AJ by knockout on short notice shocked the entire combat sports world. Now, people will begin to wonder about the intensity of AJ’s training and his durability.

Additionally, the narrative after their first encounter was that the knockdown in the training camp affected Joshua’s performance on fight night. Could the same events occur again in succession? Or, will AJ prove to the entire world that things will be different the second time around? Either way, AJ will be getting a lot of money for his troubles.