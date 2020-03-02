Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev Officially Booked

Joshua Finally Set To Face Pulev

Anthony Joshua will defend his heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev this summer.

It was recently reported that the pair of heavyweights would collide on June 20 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, United Kingdom. The fight has now been made official as of today with both Joshua and his promoter Eddie Hearn posting the announcement along with the official poster.

Joshua is in his second reign as unified heavyweight champion after outpointing Andy Ruiz Jr. in their rematch last December. Pulev, meanwhile, has won his last eight fights with his most recent outing being a unanimous decision win over Rydell Booker.

The duo were initially scheduled to meet back in October 2017 during the Briton’s first reign as champion. However, Pulev had to pull out due to injury with Carlos Takam stepping in only to lose via 10th-round TKO.

Many in the boxing world were hoping that Joshua would end up facing new WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury instead in a title unification fight. However, with Deontay Wilder exercising his rematch clause, it will have to wait for now.

However, if both Joshua and Fury win their next fights, we could be in store for a huge domestic title unification clash before the end of 2020.