Anthony Joshua Slated To Face Kubrat Pulev On June 20th

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev Set For June 20th

There were some questions surrounding who Anthony Joshua would face in his next bout. However, those questions have been answered, as he is set to fight Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua is the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champ of the world. Despite the fact that he suffered a setback last summer, against Luis Ortiz, he rebounded from that. Last December, he completely dominated Ortiz, en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Following the big win Tyson Fury got against Deontay Wilder, there were questions as to if Joshua would face off against the fellow Brit. Although initial reports suggested the pair would fight this summer, this seemed unlikely after Wilder announced he would utilize his rematch clause with Fury.

As a result, there was still a question about who Anthony Joshua. Well, those questions have been answered, by Eddie Hearn. Speaking with Yahoo!, then confirmed by the Athletic, Joshua will be facing off against Kubray Pulev, on June 20th.

Eddie Hearn tells The Athletic that the site deal hasn’t been signed, but that Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight championship defense vs. Kubrat Pulev will be staged June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Joshua’s first U.K., fight since September 2018 when he beat Povetkin — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) February 27, 2020

When he faces Joshua, Pulev will be competing for his 30th pro fight. He is the mandatory title defense for Joshua’s IBF title. Moreover the two were expected to fight in 2017, before a shoulder injury forced the Bulgarian to withdraw.

Anthony Joshua vs Kubrat Pulev will take place on June 20th, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England.