YouTube celebrity turned professional boxer Jake Paul is being called out by seemingly everyone. He seems to think he knows the reason for all of this attention.

For the most part, it has seemed that the three year boxing run of the younger Paul brother has been something of a publicity stunt. This is in large part due to the fact that he has faced opponents who are also YouTubers, up until his next fight, which will be against an NBA dunk champion on the same card as Mike Tyson’s return. Nevertheless his general demeanor has still caused him to beef with and start fights with many people, ranging from MMA’s Ben Askren and Dillon Danis, to even his own brother and fellow YouTube boxer Logan.

Jake Paul Knows Why People Go After Him

Ahead of his second pro fight against Nate Robinson, Jake Paul is extremely confident. This was perhaps most displayed in a recent interview, where he explained why he has so many people calling him out. To him, it only makes sense because he is at the top of the game.

“Everyone’s calling me out,” Paul said. “I start boxing now every influencer thinks they’re a boxer. Austin McBroom wants to fight me, Logan wants to fight me, KSI wants to fight me, Ben Askren wants to fight me, Dillon Danis wants to fight me, but they’re all going to get the smoke. I’m just at the top of the food chain so of course everyone is going to look up and be like ‘I want to fight that guy,’ because they’re going to pop off once they fight me.”

