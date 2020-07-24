For those living under a rock, “Iron” Mike Tyson is back in the world of boxing. Although it’s not at the professional level, Tyson will return to the squared circle to fight another boxing legend in Roy Jones Jr. The bout is scheduled as an exhibition and will take place on September 12th. Furthermore, it’ll be in California and will be broadcast on pay-per-view as well as the social media platform Triller. But, every great main event needs a solid undercard. And, it seems like Jake Paul is willing to fill that void against ex- NBA player Nate Robinson.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr

As per the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission, Andy Foster (via Yahoo) discussed the bout. Both fighters will not be wearing headgear. Which is abnormal from the majority of exhibition fights. However, both men will be wearing larger than usual gloves.

Tyson hasn’t fought since a knockout loss to Kevin McBride. However, Mike has utilized social media for the past few months to tease his comeback to the sport. Now that everyone is aware of Tyson’s return, the anticipation for September 12th is buzzing.

Announcing Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson

Youtube star Jake Paul is no stranger to the world of exhibition boxing. On the very same night Tyson takes on Jones Jr, Paul will face Nate Robinson. The news was confirmed via social media.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

Here are the quotes from both men that confirmed their preliminary fight.

“I’m excited to partner with Triller and get in the ring to fight an elite athlete But make no mistake, on September 12th, Nate will meet the canvas early,” wrote Paul. “I wanted to show that I’m a world class athlete,” Robinson said. “I played college football, played in the NBA for 11 years, and I’m excited to venture into the sport of boxing. Jake Paul, I want all the smoke.”

Preliminary Fun

As time passes, many more fights will be added to the historic event. By the looks of things, it’s aiming more towards being a spectacle of a fun night, over-serious, elite competitiveness. Regardless, the card should be a good time to fight fans around the world. Oh, and also, the Youtube community.